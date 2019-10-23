Home

Stacy L. Hunter


1969 - 2019
Stacy L. Hunter Obituary
Stacy Lee Hunter, 50, Bonne Terre, departed this life Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Bonne Terre.

Stacy was born June 17, 1969, in Washington, the son of Alvin Louis Hunter Sr. and Lana Marlene Hunter, nee Atkins.

Stacy was baptized at a young age in the Lutheran faith and received his first communion at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union. As a young man, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his brothers and friends.

Stacy is survived by his mother, Lana Sutfin and husband Lou, Sullivan; his father, Alvin Hunter Sr., Union; his grandmother, Joan Atkins, Washington; three brothers, Butch Hunter, Sullivan, Nicholas Hunter, Union, and Trevis Sutfin, St. Clair; two aunts, Terri Sitzes and husband Paul, Washington, and Lanora Mossoney and husband Daniel, Union; great-aunts and -uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Owen Atkins.

A private committal service will take place at a later date.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019
