Stanley Edward Pierce, 84, Washington, passed away peacefully
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Stan was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Medford, Ore., the son of Elvin Pierce and wife Margery, nee Norcross. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, from 1952 to 1956. He served aboard the U.S.S. Collett. He also earned the National Defense Service Medal and the China Service Medal. On Dec. 6, 1991, Stan was joined in marriage to Barbara Jane Watson, nee Carwile. She preceded him in death April 14, 2011.
Stan was a Christian, and enjoyed reading his Bible, listening to Christian programs on the radio and talking with friends about his Christian faith. He was a loving and devoted husband to Barb. He encouraged Barb in her love of sewing and making crafts. Stan enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with things. After Barb's passing, Stan spent time at the Senior Center paying pool and impressing everyone with his dancing skills. Stan also enjoyed his time with his "coffee club" buddies at Hardee's. Stan will be greatly missed by his many friends.
A committal service, with full military honors, will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 26, 2019