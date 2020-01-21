Home

Stanley F. Sieker Obituary
A funeral service for Stanley Fred Sieker, 81, Gerald, will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Gerald.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.
Mr. Sieker died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his son, Tim Sieker and wife Laura, Rosebud; his daughter, Teresa Drewel, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 21, 2020
