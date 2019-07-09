|
A funeral service for Stanley R. "Butch" Davis, 82, St. Clair, was held Monday, July 8, at 5 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Monday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, also at the funeral home.
Mr. Davis died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Gray, Owensville; two sons, Stanley A. Davis and wife Lola, and David Davis and wife Karen, all of St. Clair; two daughters, Janet Sohn, and Karen Sue Austin and husband Larry, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019