Stanley V. "Stan" Scheer, 81, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Stan proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a graduate from Union High School, Union. Stan worked for McDonnell Douglas working on the F-4 Phantom as a riveter and later an inspector. Stan then went on to own Scheer Contracting for over 28 years. In his spare time, Stan enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, biking, and genealogy research where he collected over 10,000 names for his family tree. He belonged to the Franklin County Cemetery Society which fueled his passion for genealogy and where he helped restore headstones. Stan was a dedicated family man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was the beloved husband of Nancy Scheer, nee Campbell, for 56 years; loving father of Timothy T. (Diana) Scheer and Vicki L. (Barry) Martin; cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Samuel Martin; dear brother of Marian Meyer and Elgar Scheer; dear cousin; uncle; and friend.



Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lydia Scheer; and three brothers, Harvey (Esther), James (Myrtle), and Roger A. (Carolyn) Scheer.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin.



A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.



Interment will be private on a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are appreciated to the , Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or The Franklin County Cemetery Society, c/o Marc Houseman, 113 E. 4th St., Washington, MO, 63090.