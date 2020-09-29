A funeral service for Stephen Greer, 67, Villa Ridge, will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Greer died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

He is survived by his partner, Mary Zekoll, Villa Ridge; one son, Josh Greer, Prescott, Ariz.; one daughter, Andrea Greer, Arizona state; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



