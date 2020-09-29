1/
Stephen Greer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Stephen Greer, 67, Villa Ridge, will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Greer died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his partner, Mary Zekoll, Villa Ridge; one son, Josh Greer, Prescott, Ariz.; one daughter, Andrea Greer, Arizona state; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved