Stephen Harold Bruns, 64, Labadie, lost his battle with Crohn's disease and leukemia, and went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Stephen was born in St. Louis, Jan. 6, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond H. and Doris Mae, nee Leber, Bruns and brother, David Bruns.
He was the devoted husband for 37 years of Linda K., nee Viemann, Bruns; dear stepfather of Donald R. Nappier; and father of Raymond M. Bruns and wife Angela, nee Williams. He was the proud grandfather of Alexandra and Mackenzie Bruns. He also is survived by one brother, Alan Bruns, Pacific, and sisters-in-law, Vickie Mueller and husband David, Cedar Creek, and Kelly Franek, Gray Summit. He also was a loving uncle, and had many other family members and friends who were dear to him.
Stephen graduated from Pacific High School in 1974, and went to work for his father, Raymond H. Bruns, in his vault and monument company. In becoming a volunteer firefighter, Stephen completed his Regional Arson Investigators Seminar in January 1975; his firemanship training program through the University of Missouri, in March 1978; and his firefighter certification in March 1981. He was a certified firefighter through the Greater St. Louis County Fire Chiefs Association. He also went on to complete the Volunteer Fire Service Management program in February 1989. Throughout his time as a volunteer firefighter, Stephen volunteered for the Pacific Fire Department and Boles Fire Department. He also was an E.M.T. for the Meramec Ambulance District throughout that time as well. In the late 1980s, Stephen also was a night security guard for The Diamond's Motel in Gray Summit. He then went on to work for 22 years at Elco Chevrolet, and finally finished up his career at Bommarito Infiniti, Ellisville, where he worked for the last eight years, until his recent retirement.
Stephen loved firefighting and helping others. Even after his short retirement, he enjoyed watching fire department videos. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He had a great sense of humor and was a friend to anyone he met. He loved watching his granddaughters (Sweet Pea and Kenzie Girl) participate in several sports and different activities. He loved watching sports with his son and took several trips with him to different sporting events. Two of his favorites were catching a game at Lambo Field, in Green Bay, Wis., and attending the inaugural game at the new Busch Stadium in 2006, and attending the clinching game of the 2006 World Series in St. Louis. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He could often be heard yelling at the TV when the Cardinals or Packers were playing bad. If you asked him if he loved the Three Stooges, he would tell you "Why Soitenly!" Watching old television shows was a passion of his.
Most of all, Stephen loved spending time with his wife. They enjoyed many trips together. Among his favorite places to go were Branson and Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Describing Stephen in one sentence, one would say Stephen was a kind, gentle person, who was a loyal family man, who worked hard, and loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.
If desired, contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, The Adoption Exchange or Boles Fire Department.
Published in The Missourian on May 6, 2020