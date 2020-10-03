1/2
Stephen J. Greer
Stephen Joseph Greer, 67, Villa Ridge, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Stephen was born July 5, 1953, in Poplar Bluff, the son of the late Deewitt Greer Jr. and wife Odena, nee Welch. He received his education at Sacred Heart, Poplar Bluff, and Webster Groves High School. Stephen served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1977. He made his home in Villa Ridge with his partner, Mary Zekoll.

Stephen worked as a carpenter, retiring in 2017. After retirement, he worked at G&L Metal. Stephen was a member of Union Moose Lodge 1745 and American Legion Post 320, Pacific. He enjoyed camping, fishing, barbecuing and gardening.

Stephen is survived by his loving partner of 17 years, Mary Zekoll, Villa Ridge; one son, Josh Greer, Prescott, Ariz.; one daughter, Andrea Greer, Arizona state; eight grandchildren, Hayden, Dylan, Yanna, Naomi, Mia, Wyatt, Keanan and Carly; three sisters, Caren Dybvig and husband Kevin, Birmingham, Ala., Pris Wilson and husband Kenny, Florissant, and Gina Livingston and husband David, Ballwin; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Holly Shaw; one son, Jason Greer; four brothers, Michael Greer, Shawn Greer, Larry Greer and Greg Greer; and one sister, Kathleen Beckham.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

The Greer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
