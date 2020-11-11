Stephen V. Eckelkamp, CPA, 72, passed away at his home in St. Louis, Monday, May 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, J. Cherie (Winn) Eckelkamp; mother, Helen Eckelkamp (Hurt), Villa Ridge; sister, Cynthia Eckelkamp and husband Terry Witthaus, Washington; sister, Tere Sherman, Chesterfield; brother, Mark Eckelkamp and wife Beth France, New Haven; son, Christopher "Kit" Eckelkamp; son, Edward "Ted" Eckelkamp and wife Mallary (De Jonge) Eckelkamp, Springfield; daughter, Elizabeth Presley and husband Andrew, Springfield; and grandchildren, Audryana Presley, Isla Presley, Harrison Presley and William "Woody" Eckelkamp.
Steve graduated from Washington High School, received his B.S. from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1969, and MFIN from St. Louis University in 1978. He enjoyed a 41-year career as a CPA. in private practice. In 2009, he continued his education in computer science and engineering.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m Saturday, Nov. 14, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4331 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. For those not able to attend in person, livestreaming is available at cathedralstl.org/live
. Following Mass, the family will host a Zoom reception from 12:15 to 2 p.m., under Zoom Meeting ID 773 9045 0646. Contact family members for password.
For more details, please go to: https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/stephen-v-eckelkamp/
Private burial to follow at a later date.
If desired, contributions may be made to Steve's daily companions, St. Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63108, or Nine Network, 3655 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63108, or to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4331 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108.