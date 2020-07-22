- 1951 - 2020 -



Steven Michael Richardson, known to most as Steve, 68, Washington, formerly of St. Clair, departed this life at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, Thursday, July 16, 2020.



Steve was born in St. Louis, Oct. 20, 1951, the son of Clifford Carl Richardson and wife Eunice Noretta, nee Grisham. On Dec. 4, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Darlene Wilburn, known to many as Sandy, and two daughters came to bless this union.



Steve was a Christian and active member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, St. Clair. He was proud to be a member and past master of Easter Lodge 575, A.F. & A.M. in St. Clair, having been initiated Dec. 22, 1982, passed Nov. 18, 1982, and raised May 23, 1982. Steve was a carpenter by trade and member and retiree of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, Local 2298 of Rolla, and Local 716 of St. Louis.



He had begun his working career as a meat cutter for Ingram's Market, St. Clair. During most of his working years Steve was employed in the commercial construction industry, having worked for Alberici Construction and Walbridge Tooling Service, both in St. Louis. He retired after about 35 years. Steve was an outgoing man with many hobbies and interests. He loved to ride Harley motorcycles and in his younger years, Steve had enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all else, Steve was a family man and each of his daughters and grandsons were his pride and joy. The love shared with all of his family will give them comfort in the years to come.



Steve is survived by his wife, Sandy Richardson, Washington; two daughters, Cara Lea Smith and husband James, Washington, and Kelly Ziegler and husband Russell, St. Clair; six grandsons, Evan Smith and wife Katelyn, Steven Ziegler and girlfriend Mikayla, all of St. Clair, Grant, Carter and Connor Smith, all of Washington, and Dane Ziegler, St. Clair; one brother, William Richardson, known to most as Bill, and wife Eileen, Montgomery City; parents-in-law, Harley and Betty Wilburn, O'Fallon; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Eunice Richardson, and two siblings, Keith E. Richardson and Carolyn L. Shelton.



Visitation was held after 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Mason services at 12:45 p.m.



Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Dover officiating.



Interment followed in Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Program.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store