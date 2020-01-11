Home

Steven M. Welty


1991 - 2020
Steven M. Welty Obituary
Steven Michael Welty, 28, Lonedell, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.

Steven was born April 16, 1991, in Sullivan, the son of Shanon Kathleen Welty, known to all as Kathy. On Feb. 27, 2017, he was united in marriage to Tiffany Rachelle Roberts, and he loved her daughter as his own.

Steven was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior, and was baptized at Friendship Baptist Church in St. Clair. He was most recently employed as a machine operator and forklift operator at Crystal Extrusions in Union. He also worked at Precision Rebuilders in St. Clair. Steven was an outgoing young man who had a great sense of humor and a variety of interests. He loved martial arts, water sports and was an avid St. Louis Blues hockey fan. Steven loved heavy metal music and was a great drummer, too. His greatest joy came from time spent with his family and friends, and the memories they created will be cherished by all of them forever.

Steven is survived by his wife, Tiffany Welty, Lonedell; his daughter, Aubree Hilton, Lonedell; his mother, Kathy Welty, Lonedell; his grandfather, David Welty, Lonedell; two special uncles, Scott Welty and wife Jean, St. Clair, and Mark Welty and fiancee Denine Jett, Rolla; great-aunts and -uncles; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Shannon Welty.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Scott Welty officiating.

Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Memorials may be made to Bridgeway Behavioral Health, Union.

The Welty family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020
