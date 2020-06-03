Steven Sutherland, 59, St. Clair, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a valiant battle with lung cancer.



Steven was born June 27, 1960, to Alfred and Judith Sutherland, in St. Louis. Steven enjoyed being a computer technician for many years at Streibig Development. He also saw great pleasure riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time with his German shepherd, Zeus, on the river. Steven donated his time to help raise money for charities during his time with local motorcycle groups. Steven was a unique person who will be missed by all who knew him.



Steven was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his brother, David Sutherland; his sister, Kathleen Sutherland and husband Ralph Fuhrhop; his daughter, Danielle Pelton and husband Kyle; and his son, Dakota Sutherland and fiancee Kelly Musgrove. Also surviving are his five wonderful grandchildren, Madisyn, Alex, Vincent, Bella and Adalyn.



Steve's family will be having a celebration of life to honor his memory Saturday, June 27, from 3 p.m. to midnight at Elmer's Tavern, Union. All are welcome to attend to show their respects.





