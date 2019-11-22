|
A funeral service for Steven Thomas Rone, 53, Pacific, will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at Florissant Church of Christ.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was to be Friday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the church.
Mr. Rone died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in St. Louis.
He is survived by his father, John T. Rone, Pacific; four siblings, Gary Rone, Defiance, Allen Rone and wife Chris, Foristell, Katherine Chambers, Pacific, and Teri Marsh, St. Charles; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 22, 2019