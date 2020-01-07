|
A funeral service for Steven Welty, 28, Lonedell, was held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Welty died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Welty, Lonedell; one daughter, Aubree Hilton, Lonedell; his mother, Shanon "Kathy" Welty, Lonedell; his grandfather, David Welty, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020