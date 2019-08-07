|
Sue Ellen Gerlemann, nee Pruessner, 62, New Haven, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Sue was born July 30, 1957, in Washington, the daughter of Donald H. Pruessner and wife Patricia J., nee Shelton. She was the wife of Charles Louis Gerlemann. They were married May 30, 1981, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven.
Sue attended New Haven Elementary and High School, and was a proud Shamrock. She graduated from East Central College and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education at Southeast Missouri State University. She began her teaching career at Gerald Elementary School in the fall of 1979, and retired from there in 2010. In 2013, she received the Gasconade County R-II School District's Influential Teacher Award. Hundreds of students were fortunate to have "Mrs. G." as their teacher, and she relished sharing her love of social studies with her students.
A lifelong faithful member of St. Peter's U.C.C. in New Haven, Sue began her service to the congregation as a Youth Fellowship leader in high school. She went on to teach Sunday school, serve on the Board of Christian Education, and assist with Vacation Bible School. Sue was previously a member of the Church Council and Memorial Committee, and still volunteered at church every week.
Sue will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends. She loved her children and grandchildren, and treasured every moment spent with them. She looked forward to the annual summer family vacations she carefully planned, and enjoyed crocheting and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Sue was an excellent cook and was well known for the delicious desserts she made for family gatherings.
Sue is survived by her husband, Charles; two sons, Doug Gerlemann and wife Candace, and Greg Gerlemann and wife Kate; one sister, Lynne Denehy and husband Tim; and five grandchildren, Charlotte, Francis, Henri, Garth and Riley. She is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Steve Gerlemann, Paul Gerlemann, and Jim Gerlemann and wife Lisa; nieces and nephews, Rachele Maczuk, Adam Kloppe, Sam Denehy, Mike, Jeff, Matt, Chase, Lance, Lauren and Luke Gerlemann; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to be given to the Gerald Penny Fair Scholarship Fund or St. Peter's U.C.C. Church.
The Gerlemann family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2019