Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Green

Send Flowers
Sue Green Obituary
A funeral service for Sue Green, 85, Washington, will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Green died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Johnny Green and wife Margaret, Auxvasse; two daughters, Carolyn Williams and husband Glenn, Tool, Texas, and Claresa Narup and husband Tim, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.