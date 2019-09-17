|
A funeral service for Sue Green, 85, Washington, will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Green died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Johnny Green and wife Margaret, Auxvasse; two daughters, Carolyn Williams and husband Glenn, Tool, Texas, and Claresa Narup and husband Tim, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019