|
|
Susan G. (Johnson) Weaver passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Susan was born Aug. 25, 1955, in Fort Leonard Wood, to Harvey and Anna Mae Johnson. She was the oldest of three daughters and grew up in Big Piney. Susan was a 1973 graduate of Licking High School. She retired from the United States Property and Fiscal Office in 2008, so that she and her loving husband, Edward Weaver, could relocate from the Jefferson City area to Krakow, to take on the role of full-time grandparents.
Susan's family and friends were very important to her, and she treasured every day she spent with them. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, genealogy and traveling.
Susan is survived by her husband, Edward; her daughter, Michelle Anne Turner; granddaughter, Karlene Hoch; mother, Anna Mae Johnson; sister, Shirley Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Johnson and Ken Tucker; and niece and nephew-in-law, Amber and Jacob Hayden.
Per Susan's wishes, no funeral will be held. Susan's cremation was handled by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 27, 2019