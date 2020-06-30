Susan M. Mesey
A memorial visitation for Susan Marlene Mesey, nee Blackwell, 66, Union, will be Thursday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Mesey died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Cody Noecker and fiance Alex DeGonia, Barnhart; two stepchildren, Sherry Tindall and husband Bill, Granite City, Ill., and Brian Mesey, Union; significant other, Ivan Marshall, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
