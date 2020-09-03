1/
Susan Tappe
A funeral service for Susan Tappe, 66, Union, was held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Thursday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Ms. Tappe died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
She is survived by one sister, Shelley Lewis and fiance Michael Mantle, Union; three brothers, Robert Tappe and wife Nancy, Rolla, Ronnie Tappe and wife Brenda, Platt, Lelsie, and Rod Tappe and wife Debbie, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
