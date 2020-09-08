No services will be held for Sylvester Elmer Dietrich, 80, New Haven.

Mr. Dietrich died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dietrich, New Haven; three sons, John Dietrich and wife Pat, Bolivar, Thomas Dietrich and wife Sheila, Beaufort and Nicky Dietrich and girlfriend Robin, Owensville; two daughters, Linda Moeckli and husband Clayton, New Haven, and Tina Fudge and Mikel, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.





