Sylvester E. Dietrich
No services will be held for Sylvester Elmer Dietrich, 80, New Haven.
Mr. Dietrich died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dietrich, New Haven; three sons, John Dietrich and wife Pat, Bolivar, Thomas Dietrich and wife Sheila, Beaufort and Nicky Dietrich and girlfriend Robin, Owensville; two daughters, Linda Moeckli and husband Clayton, New Haven, and Tina Fudge and Mikel, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 8, 2020.
