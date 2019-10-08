|
A memorial service for Tamara Nicole Fink, 32, was held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Visitation was Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Ms. Fink died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Jace Eback, and his father, Bruce Eback, both of Pacific; her grandparents, Christa and Jim LaFaver, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 8, 2019