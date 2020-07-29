1/1
Tammy J. Fishwick
1978 - 2020
Tammy J. Fishwick (Whisenand), 41, Villa Ridge, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.

Tammy was born July 26, 1978, in Sullivan. On June 29, 2008, she was united in marriage to Mathew Fishwick, in Las Vegas, Nev.

She received her education at Union High School, graduating Class of 1996, and attended Central Methodist University after high school. As the biggest St. Louis Cardinals fan, she enjoyed going to the games with her nephews and nieces.

She is survived by her husband, Mathew Fishwick, Villa Ridge; her mother, Carol Whisenand, Union; stepdaughter, Rebecca Fishwick, Eureka; four siblings, Jennifer Jones, Alturas, Calif., Dennis Whisenand and wife Sam, California City, Calif., Stephanie Rosendahl and husband Butch, Leslie, and Charity Koch, Evening Shade, Ark.; four nephews, Richie, Christopher and wife Sarah, Chuckie and Brandon; four nieces, Emily, Kimberly and husband Jason, Rachel and Maddie; two great-nephews, Wyatt and Clark; other relatives and many friends.

Tammy was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Elmer and Mabel Narup; her mother-in-law, Mary Sue Fishwick; and two brothers-in-law, Jeff Koch and Brian Jones.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 7 p.m.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 29, 2020.
