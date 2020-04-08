|
Taylor Ann Kuenzel, 14, Marthasville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Taylor, daughter of Jeff Kuenzel and wife Maria, nee Hellebusch, was born June 10, 2005, in St. Louis. She was in the eighth grade at Washington Middle School. She enjoyed deer hunting, showing hogs in 4-H, playing volleyball, hanging out with her friends and volunteering with All Abilities Athletics. She was the historian for FFA in the middle school, played the trombone in band and was the treasurer for Go Hog Wild 4-H Club.
Taylor was an amazing big sister to Tori. She had a passion for the outdoors and loved spending time on the farm with her favorite uncles. She also enjoyed the girl time she had with her favorite aunts, and was spoiled by her grandparents. She had aspirations of becoming a special education teacher someday. Everywhere she went she had a smile on her face. Taylor was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Concord Hill. Even in death, Taylor showed her love for others, by giving the gift of life as an organ donor.
Among her survivors are her parents, Jeff and Maria Kuenzel, Marthasville; sister, Victoria "Tori" Kuenzel, Marthasville; her maternal grandparents, Francis and Betty Hellebusch, Marthasville; aunts and uncles, Marcha Levin and husband Richard, Michael Hellebusch and wife Beth, all of Marthasville, Danny Kuenzel and wife Trisha, Washington, and Debra Kuenzel, Marthasville; cousins, Estiven and Macey Levin, Joseph, Henry and Addie Hellebusch, Emmalee Willimann and husband CJ, Matthew and Anna Kuenzel; other relatives and many friends.
Taylor was preceded in death by her grandparents, Victor and Stella Kuenzel; aunt, Michelle Hellebusch; and her step-grandfather, Robert Bunge.
Private family services were held Monday, April 6, at St. Ignatius Church Cemetery, Concord Hill. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Taylor Kuenzel Scholarship Fund or All Abilities Athletics.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 8, 2020