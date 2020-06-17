Taylor R. Newton
1999 - 2020
Taylor Rae Newton, 20, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Creve Coeur.

Taylor was born Oct. 26, 1999, in Kirkwood, the daughter of William Ray Newton and wife Angela Kay, nee Schuetz.

Taylor was a Christian and member of Roots Church in St. Clair, where she worked in the "Kids Zone." She was a graduate of St. Clair High School, Class of 2018, where she was a member of the Color Guard and Winter Guard, and also was the editor of the school yearbook. She was currently enrolled in East Central College's nursing program.

She had a variety of interests and hobbies, including going boating on the river, swimming, taking car rides, and she especially loved going to bonfires. She also enjoyed having breakfast at Lewis Caf^ in St. Clair. She was an outgoing, family-oriented young woman who was always kind and caring of others. The love and memories created with family and friends will live on in their hearts forever.

Taylor is survived by her parents, William and Angela Newton, St. Clair; her siblings, Ally and Kyler Newton, both of St. Clair; her grandparents, Mike and Debbie Schuetz, and William and Debbie Newton, all of St. Clair; her boyfriend, Jacob Hawkins, St. Clair; aunts; uncles; great-aunts and -uncles; cousins; and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, with the Rev. Jason Gaszak officiating, followed by visitation and fellowship at Roots Church, St. Clair.

A private entombment will take place at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Memorials may be made to Roots Church Kids Zone.

The Newton family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Roots Church
