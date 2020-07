Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside service for Ted B. Lansford, 80, St. Clair, was held Thursday, July 30, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Mr. Lansford died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington.

He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Otto and husband David, St. Louis, and Sonda Beste and husband Bryan, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



