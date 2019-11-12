Home

Teresa Smith Obituary
A funeral service for Teresa Smith, nee Richey, 64, Union, will be Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Smith died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Troy Smith, Union; two daughters, Courtney Smith, Union, and Amanda Wilson and husband Matt, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019
