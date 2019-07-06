Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry A. Combs


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry A. Combs Obituary
Terry Allen Combs, 58, Villa Ridge, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.

Terry was the youngest of eight children, born Jan. 15, 1961, in Eureka, to Roy F. Combs and wife Anna, nee Gaddy.

Terry is survived by his wife, Karen, nee Cook; brothers, Roy (Barbara) Combs, Eureka, Ron (Linda) Combs, Robertsville, and Tom (Linda) Combs, Ellington; sisters, Connie Flagg, Wildwood, Patty (Joel) Johnson, Kissee Mills, and Judy (Ed) Hollingsworth, Eureka; son, Jason, Georgia state; daughter, Haley, Farmington; and stepchildren, Chelsea and Ricky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tony; brother, Jim Combs and wife Brenda; and brother-in-law, Bill Flagg.

Terry will be missed by all of his grandchildren, friends; nieces; and nephews.

Terry was a proud member of Iron Workers Local 396. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and riding his motorcycle.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now