Terry Allen Combs, 58, Villa Ridge, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.
Terry was the youngest of eight children, born Jan. 15, 1961, in Eureka, to Roy F. Combs and wife Anna, nee Gaddy.
Terry is survived by his wife, Karen, nee Cook; brothers, Roy (Barbara) Combs, Eureka, Ron (Linda) Combs, Robertsville, and Tom (Linda) Combs, Ellington; sisters, Connie Flagg, Wildwood, Patty (Joel) Johnson, Kissee Mills, and Judy (Ed) Hollingsworth, Eureka; son, Jason, Georgia state; daughter, Haley, Farmington; and stepchildren, Chelsea and Ricky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tony; brother, Jim Combs and wife Brenda; and brother-in-law, Bill Flagg.
Terry will be missed by all of his grandchildren, friends; nieces; and nephews.
Terry was a proud member of Iron Workers Local 396. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and riding his motorcycle.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on July 6, 2019