A funeral service for Terry Dale Webb, 67, Robertsville, was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Webb died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in St. Louis.
He is survived by two sons, Eric Webb, Robertsville, and Michael Sprock, St. Clair; four daughters, Michelle Webb, and Shannon Howard and husband Tim, all of St. Clair, Chrissy Webb, Robertsville, and Lisa Webb, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 3, 2019