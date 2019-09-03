Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Dale Webb

Send Flowers
Terry Dale Webb Obituary
A funeral service for Terry Dale Webb, 67, Robertsville, was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Webb died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in St. Louis.
He is survived by two sons, Eric Webb, Robertsville, and Michael Sprock, St. Clair; four daughters, Michelle Webb, and Shannon Howard and husband Tim, all of St. Clair, Chrissy Webb, Robertsville, and Lisa Webb, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.