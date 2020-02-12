|
|
Terry L. Lewis, 66, Sullivan, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Sullivan.
On April 19, 1953, in Redding, Calif., Terry was born to the union of Charles Lewis and Nora (Jett). Terry worked as a foreman for heavy equipment. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and coaching kids in baseball. Terry also was an avid baseball player and loved history. Terry was very much a family man and enjoyed being a grandpa.
Terry is survived by his wife and partner of 33 years, Debra (Bess) Lewis, Sullivan; one son, Tim Lewis, Canton, N.C.; one stepson, Jermy Mullins, Mountain Grove; one daughter, Tia Marquino and husband Marlon, Fenton; one brother, Ronald Lewis and wife Donna, Orangevale, Calif.; one brother-in-law, Dannie Adkison, Sullivan; one sister, Sherry Goddard and husband Jim, St. Clair; and one grandchild, Vil?o "Rocket" Marquino.
He was preceded in death by one son, Terry Lee Lewis Jr.; his parents, Charles and Nora Lewis; one brother, Charles W. Lewis III; three sisters, Judith Sweidan, Carol Hedges and Susie "Donna"? Adkison; one niece, Brandi King; and one nephew, Marty Kleinberg.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service following at noon.
Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Donations can be made in memory of Terry to the Siteman Cancer Center.
Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020