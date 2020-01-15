|
Terry Lynn Siddens, 35, Union, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home.
Terry, son of Gary Siddens and wife Linda (Groeper), was born May 31, 1984, in Washington. He was pursuing his associate degree at East Central College, with a long-term goal of being a history teacher.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Siddens, Union; two brothers, Derrick Hellebusch, Arkansas state, and Gary Lynn Siddens and wife Emily, St. Louis; two sisters, Kathi Jo Siddens and husband Jim Dalton, St. Louis, and Trisha Lynn Siddens and spouse Jennifer, New Baden, Ill.; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Gary Siddens.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services following at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the are preferred.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 15, 2020