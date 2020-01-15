The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
Terry L. Siddens


1984 - 2020
Terry L. Siddens Obituary
Terry Lynn Siddens, 35, Union, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home.

Terry, son of Gary Siddens and wife Linda (Groeper), was born May 31, 1984, in Washington. He was pursuing his associate degree at East Central College, with a long-term goal of being a history teacher.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Siddens, Union; two brothers, Derrick Hellebusch, Arkansas state, and Gary Lynn Siddens and wife Emily, St. Louis; two sisters, Kathi Jo Siddens and husband Jim Dalton, St. Louis, and Trisha Lynn Siddens and spouse Jennifer, New Baden, Ill.; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Gary Siddens.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services following at 7 p.m.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the are preferred.

Arrangements are under the direction of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 15, 2020
