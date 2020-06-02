A rosary and Mass service for Thecla Elizabeth McCarthy, nee Holtmeyer, 94, formely from Washington, will be Thursday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m.
Visitation and rosary will be Wednesday, June 3, at 4:15 p.m.
All services will be livestreamed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mrs. McCarthy died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Terrence (Terry) James McCarthy; seven sons, Terry Jr., Kevin, Rory, Bob, Cronan, Sean and Chris; three daughters, Brigid, Hilary and Camille; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by the Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary, Inc., Tucson, Ariz.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 2, 2020.