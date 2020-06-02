Thecla E. McCarthy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thecla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A rosary and Mass service for Thecla Elizabeth McCarthy, nee Holtmeyer, 94, formely from Washington, will be Thursday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m.
Visitation and rosary will be Wednesday, June 3, at 4:15 p.m.
All services will be livestreamed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mrs. McCarthy died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Terrence (Terry) James McCarthy; seven sons, Terry Jr., Kevin, Rory, Bob, Cronan, Sean and Chris; three daughters, Brigid, Hilary and Camille; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by the Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary, Inc., Tucson, Ariz.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved