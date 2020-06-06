(Holtmeyer)



McCarthy



Sept. 21, 1925 -



May 28, 2020



In joy and sadness, we announce the entry into eternal life of Thecla Elizabeth McCarthy, nee Holtmeyer.



Celebrating her life are her husband of 70 years, Terrence (Terry) James McCarthy, who Thecla married June 14, 1950, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Petoskey, Mich. She also is survived by their children, Terry Jr., Kevin, Rory, Bob, Cronan, Sean, Chris, Brigid, Hilary, Camille and their spouses; along with her 42 grandchildren and their spouses; and 22 great-grandchildren, (living in 11 states and three countries) who celebrate her new life in Christ. Greeting her in eternal life are her children, Joseph and Mary.



Thecla, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Secular Franciscan of 60 years, world traveler and author of "10 Ambassadors to Costa Rica," "My Liberated Life," and "Cooking Under Pressure," was born in Washington, to George and Rose Holtmeyer. She grew up with her 10 brothers and sisters. Seven siblings preceded her in death, and three sisters who survive, Rosemary Hendrix, Georgia R. Schroeder and Carol Babka, celebrate her new life with us today.



After graduating from St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington, Thecla worked at Capitol Records in St. Louis, and then moved to Michigan, where she met and married Terry. Tecky and Terry's combined adventurous spirit took them and their children to Missouri, Michigan, Texas, Costa Rica, Suriname and Illinois, to name a few, and then to, Tucson, Ariz., in 1979. From there she traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world, visiting children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rosie and Jane from Suriname, who knew Thecla as mommy, and many other cherished friends are also sharing in our grief and hope.



Thecla is cherished by her family and friends with whom she shared her gift of love and faith. She is remembered for her devotion to praying the rosary and Daily Office, her great cooking, her sense of adventure and justice, and for her deep abiding love of all life, and prayer. Music, Manhattans, babies, ice cream and daily Mass were all an important part of her life. Her love for her parish family in Tucson, Ariz., beginning with St. Monica's and her current parish of Santa Catalina, were central to her strong faith.



Thecla began her journey of eternal life, peacefully in her home, the home of Brigid and Brian Kram, in Tucson, Ariz., and their children, surrounded by many members of her loving family. Thecla will be greatly missed by all who love her; we wait in joyful hope, knowing we will be united with her again.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store