Thecla Sieve
1923 - 2020
Thecla Sieve, nee Hoelscher, 97, Washington, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Thecla, daughter of the late David Hoelscher and wife Frances, nee Westhoelter, was born June 29, 1923, in Krakow. Thecla received her education at St. Gertrude School and was a lifelong member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church. She was united in marriage to George Sieve Nov. 28, 1946, at St. Gertrude Church. The couple made their home in Krakow. Thecla was a dedicated homemaker as well as an active volunteer in the Washington community. She was a member of the Western Catholic Union, Daughters of Isabella, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, St. Gertrude's Ladies Sodality and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Thecla was a devout Catholic, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Thecla is survived by two sons, Gary Sieve and wife Virginia, Union, and John Sieve and wife Debbie, Washington; one daughter, Mary Holtmeyer and husband Jeff, Washington; one daughter-in-law, Donna Sieve, Krakow; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; one son, Dan Sieve; one grandson, Douglas Sieve; and her parents.

Visitation for Thecla Sieve was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow, with the Rev. Carl Scheble officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Knights of Columbus or Western Catholic Union.

The Sieve family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Rosary
03:30 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
