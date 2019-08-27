|
A memorial service for Thelma Fogerson, 94, Houston, Texas, will be Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Leslie United Methodist Church, Leslie.
Mrs. Fogerson died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Fogerson; three sons, Wayne Greife and wife Joyce, Gerald, Bill Greife and wife Marilyn, Beaufort, and Steve Greife and wife Debra, Pasadena, Texas; one stepdaughter, Roxanne Walden, Kerrville, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 27, 2019