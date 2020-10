Or Copy this URL to Share

A funeral Mass for Theodore Leonard "Teddy" Gerner, 86, Washington, will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.

Burial will follow in St. John-Gildehaus Cemetery, Villa Ridge.

Mr. Gerner passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

He is survived by relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.=



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store