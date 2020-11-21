Theodore "Ted" Munnecke, 85, Marthasville, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Ted was born in The Bronx of New York City April 14, 1935, to Ted and Janet Munnecke, and sister Joy. A few years later, the family moved to the Long Island area, where he grew up and attended Manhasset High School. In high school, Ted excelled in sports, in particular both lacrosse and football, playing alongside NFL great Jim Brown, in both sports. During his senior year, his team went undefeated, winning a division championship in football in 1953. Ted's college years were spent at Principia College in Elsah, Ill., where once again athletics was a main focus, participating in both football and baseball. Playing fullback and later quarterback, he was part of three football conference championships, 1954, 1955 and 1956, going undefeated in 1954. It wasn't all about athletics though for Ted at Principia College. There he met the love of his life, Martha Jane Hackett. Soon after his graduation, they wed in 1958, and had a daughter, Merry Ella, and a son, Theo. Ted and Martha were married for over 60 years.
Upon earning his master's degree, Ted began a long career, spanning over 30 years, both teaching biology and coaching football at Principia High School. There he implemented many educational trips throughout the states and abroad. Most notable was his trips to Jackson Hole, Wyo. The Wyoming trip, in conjunction with the Teton Science School, is now and has been a staple example of the educational experience Ted endeavored to bring his students, developing an interdisciplinary learning experience.
Travels abroad with his wife, Martha, took them to Africa, China, Costa Rica and the Canadian Rockies, and numerous summer adventures with family saw them traveling from Alaska to Florida and Maine to California. Upon his retirement, he settled into his country place of Tamunn Farm with ease. There he enjoyed fishing, house projects, restoring log cabins and enjoying conversations over a warm fire or on the front porch with old and new friends.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Merry Ella (Demetrio), Houston, Texas; son, Theo, Thompsonville, Mich.; and sister, Joy (Chuck), Laguna Nigel, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Janet Munnecke, and his life's sweetheart, Martha Jane, his wife.
The family wishes to thank all who have stopped by, called or otherwise extended their love, support and condolences at this time. Per Ted's wishes, a memorial service will not be planned, but rather he be remembered as a good husband, father, neighbor and friend, who expressed love, joy, an enthusiasm for all that is good and an appreciation for family, friends and good neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity
.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home.