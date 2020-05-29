A funeral Mass for Theresa Mary Johnson, nee Lenau, 94, St. Clair, was held Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.

Burial was in the church cemetery.

Visitation was Thursday, May 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Mrs. Johnson died Saturday, May 23, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, Robert Johnson and wife Fran, Clinton Township, Mich., William "Bill" Johnson and wife Pam, Weston, Fla., and Mark Johnson and wife Ruth, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



