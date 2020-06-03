Theresa Mary Johnson, known to most as T.J., nee Lenau, 94, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.



Theresa was born May 3, 1926, in Union, the daughter of John Aloyisius Lenau, known to most as Aloys, and wife Catherine A., nee Kleekamp. On June 7, 1947, she was united in marriage to James Lee Johnson, and three sons came to bless this union.



Theresa was of the Roman Catholic faith and remained a faithful member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. She was a charter member and past regent seven times of the Daughters of Isabella, Circle 1082, of St. Clair, and also was a past secretary of their state chapter. She also was a member of the St. Clare Ladies^ Sodality and a member of the Western Catholic Union, Branch 253, of Union. She was supportive of her church and worked at all the church functions as long as her health allowed. During her working years, she was employed at various jobs, most recently and retiring from St. Clair Die Casting, where she worked as a receptionist and phone operator for 16-plus years. She and Jim were active in the St. Clair Baseball Association when their sons were young. Theresa enjoyed cooking and baking, and many wonderful memories have been created as the family gathered at her table for home-cooked meals. Other hobbies included working in her yard and garden.



Theresa is survived by her sons, Robert L. Johnson, known to most as Bob, and wife Fran, Clinton Township, Mich., William Johnson, known to most as Bill, and wife Pam, Weston, Fla., and Mark Johnson and wife Ruth, St. Clair; six grandchildren, Jason Johnson and wife Ashley, Christopher Johnson, all of Portage, Mich., Lainey Johnson, Chicago, Ill., Kate Martinez and husband Arturo, Sandy Springs, Ga., Shelby Cordz and husband Jonathan, Hermann, and Holly Broecker and husband Daniel, Virginia Beach, Va.; one step-grandson, Charles Long and wife Jenelle, Kansas City, Kan.; two great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Johnson; her parents, Aloys and Catherine Lenau; and six siblings, Leander, known to all as Lee, William, Joe, Gene, Rita and Mary Ann Lenau.



Visitation was held Thursday, May 28, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with rosary services led by the Daughters of Isabella at 7:30 p.m.



A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Eric Kunz and the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.



Interment was in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorials to St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair Baseball Association or Knights of Columbus Council 4667, may be made.



The Johnson family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





