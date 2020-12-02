Theresa Marie (Bernard) Miller, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, under the care of Mercy Hospice Services, at her home in Washington.
Theresa was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Abbeville, La., to Alpha and Laura (White) Bernard. She met Warren Miller when he was working the oil fields in Louisiana. They were married Sept. 25, 1956, and started a family. They moved to Missouri after a couple of years where Theresa remained the rest of her life.
Theresa enjoyed planting her flowers, gardening and baking. She loved to "visit" with all her grandchildren, nephews and nieces spread across the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Warren Keith.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Tina Miller, Austin, Texas, and Jennifer Hill, Washington; her son, Larry Miller, Washington; brother, Emery Bernard, Abbeville, La.; and sisters, Mary Lou LeBlanc, Laura Mae Broussard and Brenda Boudreaux, all Abbeville, La. She loved her grandchildren, Sean Conway, Chris Conway, Chelsea Hill, Luke Hill, Brett Hill, Trevor Hill, Forrest Miller, Grant Miller, Alex Miller and Stuart Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Allen Cemetery.
. Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 28, at noon at Allen Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Wormek officiating. Pallbearers were Larry Miller, Forrest Miller, Grant Miller, Alex Miller, Stuart Miller and Sean Conway.
Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo.