Theresa Miller, nee Jones, 61, Pacific, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.
Theresa was born Feb. 17, 1958, in St. Charles, to Robert L. Jones Sr. and Suzanne Jones, nee Lockett.
Theresa was an avid gardener and had many bountiful harvests, and always a houseful of well-tended plants. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Theresa was a wonderful cook, and the whole family enjoyed spending holidays together.
Theresa is survived by one son, Jack Morgan; one daughter, Julie Morgan; two grandchildren, Jadelynn and Edward; her mother; three sisters, Cheri Lauters, Patti Gemmell and Sandra Lynn Jones; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Miller; one son, Joshua Lee Morgan; her father; and her brother, Robert "Rusty" L. Jones Jr.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019