Thomas A. "Tom" Wright, 69, Union, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.
Tom was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Lonedell, to M.B. Wright and wife Alice (Patton). On July 23, 1977, he was united in marriage to Donna Manning, in Washington.
Tom loved his family and his junkyard; they were both something he would never give up. In Franklin County, his family had a junkyard or salvage yard since 1950. His service to the community over the years provided parts, repairs, trucking and lastly, recycling as it is now.
Tom always found time for his family and to help others as well. There were wonderful water adventures that changed as the children grew, and lots of time in the woods camping also. Many wonderful events dotted our lives and many friendships were acquired along the way. There was always something to do.
He will always be remembered and missed as husband, father, pa, brother and friend by all those he cared about
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Wright, Union; three children, Gregory Wright, Dittmer, Emily Wright and Thomas Wright and wife Breanne, all of Union; one brother, Ira Wright and significant other Kristin, Pahrump, Nev.; two sisters, Angela Wright, Sullivan, and Rhonda Wright and significant other Chad, St. Clair; one grandson, Dylan Thomas Wright; other relatives and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, M.B. and Alice Wright.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations to the family for a cause of their choice, to be determined later.
Arrangements are under the direction of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019