Thomas Adams Sr.
A memorial funeral Mass for Thomas "Tom" Adams Sr., 76, Beaufort, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Neier.
Interment, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation also will be Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Mr. Adams passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne Adams, nee Swoboda, Beaufort; two sons, Dennis Adams, Beaufort, and Ron Adams and wife Abby, New Haven; two daughters, Connie Hupfeld and husband Ray, Gerald, and Bonnie Adams, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
