1/1
Thomas C. Dunn
1951 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Carl Dunn, 68, Hermann, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Veterans Association Hospital, Columbia.

Tom was born in Washington, Oct. 6, 1951, the son of the late James Russell and wife Pauline, nee Helm.

Tom was a kind-hearted person, who had many talents, and enjoyed being around people. A few of his talents included playing the mandolin and singing. Tom was a sailboat captain and master carpenter. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970-1973. During this time, Tom had the responsibility of serving in the Vietnam War. His rank upon leaving the service was sergeant.

Tom leaves behind his daughter, Gretchen Richardson, Hermann; son, Bill Richardson and wife Barbara, Jackson; three brothers, James "Jim" Dunn and wife Pat, Pacific, Charles "Charlie" Dunn and wife Laura, Villa Ridge, and Mark Dunn and wife Karen, Dell City, Okla.; five grandchildren, Lucas Budnik and wife Katelyn, Gardner, Kan., Andrew Budnik, Hermann, and Will, Kyle and Easton Richardson, Jackson; and two great-granddaughters, Hadlee and Nora Budnik.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Deborah "Debbie" Dunn. They were united in marriage Feb. 25, 1978, in Union. Tom also was preceded by his parents and a grandson, Brock Budnik.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family is being served by Toedtman-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 9, 2020.
