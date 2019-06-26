Thomas D. "Tom" Nichols, 80, St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.



Born in south St. Louis Dec. 22, 1938, he was the youngest of six children born to Ernest and Madeline, nee Jones, Nichols. Tom worked in the explosives business, lounge business and resort sales before retiring to Florida in 1992. Tom was of the Methodist faith, a proud Army Vietnam veteran and member of the American Legion. Throughout his young 80 years, he enjoyed life to the fullest, whether it was working, playing, or especially spending time with his family and watching the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Harmony, play soccer.



Early in life, he was united in marriage, and two children were born, Ronald Ernest Nichols and Tammy Jean Nichols. On Oct. 17, 1981, Tom married his soul mate, Tina Marie, nee Rogers, and one child, daughter Brandy Michele, was born.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Tina; daughter, Brandy Nichols Chamberlain and husband Jay, St. Petersburg, Fla., daughter, Tammy Nichols, Robertsville, granddaughter, Harmony Deel, St. Petersburg, Fla.; brothers, Jay Nichols and wife Athana, Robertsville, and Richard Nichols and wife Mary, Indianapolis, Ind.; brother-in-law, Tom Rogers and wife Debbie, Gerald; mother-in-law, Bobbie McFarland, St. Petersburg, Fla.; best friends, Bob and Ann Reagan, Pensacola, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and his little beer dog, Marshmallow.



He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Ernest Nichols, and his parents.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, 11441 Ware Church Road, Hillsboro, MO 63050.



The Nichols family is being served by Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, De Soto. Published in The Missourian on June 26, 2019