|
|
Thomas Everett Mills, 58, left this earth Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
He was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif., to Irene, nee Couch, and the late Everett Mills, DPM, and moved to Missouri when he was 1 year old. He attended grade school in Brookfield before returning to California with his mother and stepdad, Lester Abrams. He finished his education in California. Once through schooling, he went on to become a dancer with the Houston Ballet, and then the Maryland Ballet. From there, he moved on to directing and choreographing, first in Washington, D.C., then New York City, and by invitation to many other places. This included off Broadway, cabaret, and other shows, as well as ballet.
Thomas will be deeply missed by his mother, Irene Abrams; his sister, Laura Duerbeck; his daughters Iraina and Faith Sabella-Mills; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and too many wonderful and dear friends to list.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Everett Mills, DPM; sister, Brenda Jo Mills; brother, Curtis Ray Mills; and his "Pop," Lester Abrams.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life is in the planning stages for the spring.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019