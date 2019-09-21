The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Mills


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Mills Obituary
Thomas Everett Mills, 58, left this earth Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

He was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif., to Irene, nee Couch, and the late Everett Mills, DPM, and moved to Missouri when he was 1 year old. He attended grade school in Brookfield before returning to California with his mother and stepdad, Lester Abrams. He finished his education in California. Once through schooling, he went on to become a dancer with the Houston Ballet, and then the Maryland Ballet. From there, he moved on to directing and choreographing, first in Washington, D.C., then New York City, and by invitation to many other places. This included off Broadway, cabaret, and other shows, as well as ballet.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his mother, Irene Abrams; his sister, Laura Duerbeck; his daughters Iraina and Faith Sabella-Mills; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and too many wonderful and dear friends to list.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Everett Mills, DPM; sister, Brenda Jo Mills; brother, Curtis Ray Mills; and his "Pop," Lester Abrams.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life is in the planning stages for the spring.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now