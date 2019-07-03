Thomas H. Schoonover, 67, Washington, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Washington.



Tom, son of the late Walter Schoonover and wife Patsy, nee Hubert, was born Nov. 5, 1951, in East St. Louis, Ill. He received his bachelor's degree from SIU-Edwardsville. On Jan. 12, 1973, he was united in marriage to Kathy Tognarelli in Collinsville, Ill. Tom was employed at Ameren as a training operator.



Among his survivors are his wife, Kathy Schoonover, Washington; his father-in-law, Leo Tognarelli, Collinsville, Ill.; three children, Timothy Schoonover and wife Lisa, Union, Susan Wade and husband Duane, Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, and Daniel Schoonover and wife Alicia, Washington; sister, Carol Lee Perkins and husband Michael, Washington; seven grandchildren, Seth, Paige, Emma, Noah, Jacob, Brooke and Brenden; 13 brothers- and sisters-in-law; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m.



Interment will be in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to the or Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019