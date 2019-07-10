|
|
Thomas J. Hellmann, 54, Washington, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Tommy, son of the late Joseph Hellmann and wife Rose Mary, nee Jasper, was born Jan. 19, 1965. Tommy was a talented local drummer and a great friend to many people. He was a loving dad who especially loved spending time with his kids, hunting and fishing.
Tommy is survived by three children, Renee Hellmann and fiance Andrew Schwab, Springfield, Todd Hellmann, Washington, and Leanne Hellmann, St. Louis; one sister, Mary Jo Hellmann, Washington; his nephew and godson, Weston McDonald; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Mary.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.
Memorial donations to help with funeral costs are appreciated to the family.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 10, 2019