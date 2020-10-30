A funeral Mass for Thomas R. Comage, 64, Washington, was held Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.

A private interment followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation also was held Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a parish rosary at 10 a.m.

Mr. Comage passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Comage, nee Martin, Washington; two daughters, Adrienne Comage and Bernadette Comage, both of Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store