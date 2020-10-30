1/
Thomas R. Comage
A funeral Mass for Thomas R. Comage, 64, Washington, was held Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
A private interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation also was held Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with a parish rosary at 10 a.m.
Mr. Comage passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Comage, nee Martin, Washington; two daughters, Adrienne Comage and Bernadette Comage, both of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2020.
