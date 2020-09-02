Thomas Roy Tubbs, known to most as Tommy, 72, Lonedell, formerly of St. Louis, departed this life Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Town & Country.
Tommy was born July 7, 1948, in St. Louis, the son of Charles Kenneth Tubbs and wife Helen Marie, nee Boyer. In 2011, he began sharing his life with Laura Covington.
Tommy was a Christian of the Lutheran faith, believing in the Lord as his Savior. As a young man, he worked with his father at Humbolt Boat Service in St. Louis, building tug boats and barges. Tommy owned and operated the business since his dad's retirement. He was a licensed tug boat pilot, living most of his life on the Mississippi River, and proud to call himself a "river rat." He enjoyed time jet boating with his family on the local rivers. Tommy was proud to be a life member of the National Rifle Association. He also enjoyed hunting, especially bow hunting, and fishing. He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved celebrating St. Patrick's Day. What meant most to him was time spent with his family, and the many memories they created will be cherished by all of them forever. They will miss his keen sense of humor.
Tommy is survived by his significant other, Laura Covington, Lonedell; his son, Bryant Tubbs and wife Nichole, Lonedell; his grandchildren, Hailie and Bryant Tubbs, both of Lonedell; his stepchildren, John Bryan Kibler and wife Megan, Winchester, Ohio, and Richard Kyle Cole, St. Charles; his step-grandchildren, Jack Kibler and Adalynn Cole; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Tubbs.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Raymond Laramore officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Rifle Association.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.